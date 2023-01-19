Madison man convicted in 2017 sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been convicted for a 2017 sexual assault.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said Kevin McDowell, 39, was convicted last Friday of second degree sexual assault by use of force.
After the 2017 assault, Kaul said the victim went to the hospital where a sexual assault nurse examination was conducted. McDowell's DNA from this kit also "hit" on another kit tested during the state's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.
“This conviction was possible because of the brave survivor and dedicated investigators and prosecutors who fought for justice,” Kaul said. “Thank you to everyone who helped bring the defendant to justice in this case.”
McDowell will be sentenced at a later date.