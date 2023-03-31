Madison man convicted of killing, dismembering parents files appeal

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man convicted in the death and dismemberment of his parents has filed an appeal.
Chandler Halderson was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole on March 17, 2022. A jury found him guilty during two hours of deliberation, after a trial that lasted several weeks.
Online court records show a No-Merit Appeal was filed by Halderson's attorney, Michael Covey, Thursday.
Halderson first expressed his interest in seeking an appeal during his sentencing hearing.
"I want to take this opportunity to state my intent to appeal my convictions. If there are any lawyers listening and willing to take on my appeal, take a moment to please reach out to me," Halderson said to the court.