Madison man facing charges related to human trafficking

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department arrested a man on charges related to human trafficking.
MPD spokesperson Hunter Lisko said the Special Victims Unit (SVU) arrested Zachariah S. Singletary, Sr. on Saturday after an "extensive investigation."
Online court records show Singletary is charged with:
- Four counts of trafficking a child
- Two counts of child enticement
- One count of attempted child enticement
- Two counts of sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older
- One count of second degree sexual assault of a child
During his initial appearance in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday, Singletary was given a $10,000 cash bond.
This investigation is still active and on-going by the MPD SVU.