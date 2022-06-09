Madison man facing up to 35 years in federal prison for possessing weapons, distributing drugs

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man is facing up 35 years in federal prison for charges, including drug distribution and possession, as well as possession of a firearm, according to a release from the office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Michael S. Murphy, 47, was charged with with two counts of distributing heroin and fentanyl, one count of distributing heroin, possessing heroin and fentanyl and crack cocaine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The indictment alleges that Murphy possessed and distributed several different drugs on different occasions: distributing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl on October 5 and 13, 2021, distributing heroin on November 30, 2021, and possessing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl as well as crack cocaine for distribution on December 5, 2021.
The indictment also alleges that on December 5, 2021, Murphy possessed two 9mm handguns and a .45 caliber handgun, and 9mm, .45 caliber and .380 ammunition. It's said he had these weapons for drug trafficking.
Murphy made an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Madison on June 1 and remains in federal custody. A date has not been set for his next court appearance.
If convicted, Murphy faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the drug charges, 10 years for being a felon in possession of firearms, plus a mandatory five years for possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The charges against Murphy are the result of an investigation by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven Anderson is handling the prosecution.