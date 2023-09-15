Madison man found guilty in reckless homicide case

MADISON (WKOW) – A Madison man charged in a reckless homicide has been found guilty.

Gregg Raether was charged with reckless homicide in 2021 for the death of Patricia McCollough.

Police found her body in September 2021, but believe she died in late July of that year.

Rather will be sentenced at a later date.