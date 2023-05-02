Madison man given federal sentence for firearm theft

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been federally sentenced for stealing a firearm.
United States Attorney Timothy O'Shea said Aiden Johnson, 20, stole a gun in March 2022. Johnson had the gun until he was arrested in June.
O'Shea said throughout the time Johnson possessed the gun, he posted photos and videos online of himself with a firearm.
On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 30 months in prison for a charge of receiving a stole firearm. Johnson pleaded guilty to the charge in March.
According to O'Shea, the federal judge weighed Johnson's age with the potential danger he poses when sentencing. He told Johnson that the life he was trying to portray on social media, that of dealing drugs or being a "gangster," isn't "a way to have a good life."