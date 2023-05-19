Madison man given federal sentence for trafficking fentanyl

MADISON (WKOW) — A 21-year-old Madison man was sentenced Thursday on two drug charges, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Roland J. Scott III was sentenced to eight years in federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and maintaining a drug trafficking place. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.
Scott pleaded guilty to these charges in February 2023, according to O'Shea.
O'Shea said Scott sold heroin and fentanyl to an undercover officer on four occasions over the span of a month in 2021. When officers searched Scott's home, they found 110 grams of fentanyl ready for sale and $10,00 in cash.
Scott was arrested, later charged and released on bond. At the time of the arrest, he was on bond in eight different state cases.
In 2022, O'Shea said Scott was arrested again after he crashed a stolen car into another vehicle in Madison. During the incident, Scott and his passengers battered and shot at the victims. Officers found he had over 650 grams of fentanyl mixed with heroin, cash and a handgun.
At that time, he was on bond in 10 state cases.
At the sentencing, Judge William Conley said Scott was a "danger to society" because he was trafficking fentanyl while armed. He also said Scott's previous decisions and the decisions he continues to make were "disastrous."