Madison man hospitalized after shooting on city's southwest side

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was taken to the hospital after the Madison Police Department says he was shot Sunday night.
According to MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Allied Drive around 9:15 p.m., finding a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
Fryer said he was hospitalized but his injuries are not life threatening. She says the victim and suspect know each other.
Fryer said detectives with MPD's Violent Crimes Unit are talking to those in the area and searching for digital evidence.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.