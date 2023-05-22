Madison man hurt after gas grill's propane tank catches fire

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was hurt after a gas grill's propane tank caught fire Saturday evening, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters responded to a home near Landfall Drive and Quarterdeck Drive for a report of a fire involving a gas grill.
The person using the grill called 911 and said he was lighting it when he heard an explosion and felt extreme heat. He then saw flames coming from below the grill.
When fire crews arrived, Schuster said they saw flames coming from the area where propane tank is stored. Crews put out the fire, removed the propane tank and moved it away from the building.
Schuster said the fire likely happened because of a leak in the gas hose connecting the propane tank to the grill, which allowed the gas vapors to ignite.
The man using the grill was hurt but refused medical care.