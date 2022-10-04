Madison man identified in July burglary because of a hat he left at the scene, complaint states

MADISON (WKOW) — A criminal complaint revealed a man accused of burglarizing a Madison non-profit in July was identified in part because he forgot his hat at the scene of the crime.

Jeffrey Hoffman, 35, of Madison was arrested for the burglary of Camp Createability in September. According to court records, he's charged with bail jumping, burglary, criminal damage to property and theft. In court Tuesday, he was given a $3,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday, officers initially met with the business owner on July 9 after she reported that Camp Createability had been stolen from overnight.

The complaint alleged Hoffman arrived at Camp Createability on his motorcycle around 4:15 a.m. As the suspect was parking his motorcycle, an item fell off the seat, which he put back.

A detective reviewed video footage, which the complaint said shows the suspect entering the building by taking the exterior screen off a window, kicking the window A/C unit inside, then climbing through.

The complaint stated the footage then showed the suspect leaving about 15 minutes later. Before he left, he placed the screen back in place and left a hat behind, which appeared to have fallen off the motorcycle's seat.

The complaint stated several items were stolen, including a projector from a locked cabinet, a Macbook Pro, and a "Black Magic Camera." Camp Createability's owner told detectives she estimated about $4,000-worth of equipment was stolen.

On July 19, the complaint stated a detective submitted the hat for DNA testing. When the analysis returned in August, it showed DNA from two people were on the hat, including one man. The complaint stated that the other person's DNA belongs to a woman who had been incarcerated since August 2022.

Some of the DNA was uploaded into CODIS, which matched with Hoffman's DNA profile in the system. A analysis from September later concluded that it was it was incredibly likely that Hoffman was involved in the incident. Additionally, he fit the physical profile from the surveillance footage, the complaint stated.

If convicted, Hoffman may face up to $55,000 in fines and over 17 years in prison.