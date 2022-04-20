Madison man indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm

MADISON (WKOW) — A grand jury has indicted a Madison man for being a felon in possession of a loaded gun and possessing a loaded gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Western District of Wisconsin, 20-year-old Kishaun Brooks had a loaded 9mm handgun from March 18 - April 1. The indictment alleges he used it in "furtherance of the drug trafficking crime of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute."
If convicted, Brooks faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and a minimum penalty of 5 years on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The charges against Brooks are the result of an investigation by the Fitchburg Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Madison Police Department.