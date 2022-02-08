Madison man intentionally crashes into car of alleged thieves

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man is in custody after a theft from his home led to a crash that sent two people to the hospital.
According to incident reports from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Corey Sanderson, 29, told police he saw two people take a snow blower from his garage around 10:30 p.m. Monday. His home allegedly was subject to another burglary recently.
Sanderson allegedly followed the burglars and intentionally t-boned their car at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road. A man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.
Sanderson was arrested on second-degree recklessly endangering safety charges.
The snow blower was found in the trunk of the t-boned car. Fryer said there is probable cause to arrest the man and woman for a count of burglary.