Madison man intentionally crashes into car of alleged thieves

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man is in custody after a theft from his home led to a crash that sent two people to the hospital. 

According to incident reports from MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, Corey Sanderson, 29, told police he saw two people take a snow blower from his garage around 10:30 p.m. Monday. His home allegedly was subject to another burglary recently. 

Sanderson allegedly followed the burglars and intentionally t-boned their car at the intersection of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road. A man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive. 

Sanderson was arrested on second-degree recklessly endangering safety charges. 

The snow blower was found in the trunk of the t-boned car. Fryer said there is probable cause to arrest the man and woman for a count of burglary. 

