Madison man launches campaign for District 15 Alder seat

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man launched his campaign to represent District 15 on the city's Common Council Saturday.
Brad Hinkfuss made the announcement at Garver Feed Mill.
He has worked as the executive director for Housing Initiatives Inc. for four and a half years and has been a board member for the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association for nearly nine years.
Hinkfuss shared his priorities with 27 News after his announcement on Saturday.
"My main issue is right now our neighborhood engagement," Hinkfuss said. "I think we get the best results when we involve the people who live in a place to be involved in the planning and the decisions around that place."
"I also want very much to empower and support vulnerable populations amongst us, and that kind of plays out in all sorts of different ways--whether it's the homeless, or whether it's the mentally ill, or whether it's young people," Hinkfuss said.
"And finally, a platform with strong fiscal management," Hinkfuss said. "I think we've got a responsibility at the city level, as well as locally, our budget reflects our values."
Dina Nina Martinez Rutherford is also running to represent District 15 on the city's Common Council.
Her official candidate page says she is a professional comedian and entrepreneur. It also lists some of her priorities, which include affordable housing, improving neighborhood infrastructure and promoting social justice.
In a statement shared with 27 News following Hinkfuss' announcement, Martinez said:
"I'm excited to be running for Alder for District 15, both myself and Brad Hinkfuss are committed to affordable housing and have similar platforms. Both of us bring different strengths and lived experiences to the table. As someone who has been traditionally under-resourced and underrepresented in government, I'm looking forward to earning your votes and representing those who are under-resourced and those who are LGBTQIA+ in our city as the first transgender Alder in Madison."
All Madison Common Council seats will be on the ballot for the April 4 Spring Election.
Seats with more than two candidates will first be on the Feb. 21 Primary Ballot, and the top two candidates will be on the April Ballot.