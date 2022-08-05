Madison man may face up to 15 years in federal prison for transporting stolen goods across state lines

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man may spend up to 15 years in federal prison after transporting stolen goods across state lines, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
A jury convicted Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, of transporting and conspiring to transport stolen goods worth over $5,000 across state lines after deliberating for around nine hours.
The government presented evidence at trial that Curtis conspired with Carl Carter, 39, of Madison conspired to burglarize seven out of state business, and conspired to do several more. He then travelled across state lines to sell the merchandise.
The stolen merchandise included cell phones — especially Apple iPhones — other electronics and jewelry. Two of the burglaries occurred in Janesville, Wisconsin, on November 28, 2019.
Carter was arrested following his last burglary in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on December 24, 2019, while Curtis fled and remained a fugitive for several months. Curtis was arrested in Ohio in August 2021.
Curtis will be sentenced in early November and faces a maximum penalty of 5 years in federal prison on the conspiracy charge and a maximum of 10 years on the charge of transporting stolen goods across state lines.
Carter pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge and was sentenced on January 4, 2021, to two and a half years in federal prison.