Madison man ordered to stand trial in deadly hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison man charged in the hit-and-run death of a teenager is headed to trial.
Sardarius Goodall, 41, is accused of hitting another car on Schroeder Road January 15th and taking off.
Fourteen-year-old Jeremy Broomfield and his 13-year-old brother were in that car. Jeremy Broomfield died. His brother was hurt.
Goodall faces one felony count of hit and run involving death in Jeremy Broomfield's death and one felony count of hit and run involving great bodily harm for the injuries to Broomfield's brother.
Court records indicate the judge found probable cause that Goodall committed a felony and bound him over for trial. Records show the court entered not guilty pleas on Goodall's behalf.
Online court records do not show when a trial may begin.