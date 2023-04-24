Madison man pleads guilty to July 2021 homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- A judge convicted a Madison man in the July 5, 2021, shooting death of another man on the city's west side.
Christopher Somersett, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide in court Monday.
A criminal complaint stated he shot Keshaun Q. Davis-Williams as Davis-Williams was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of the BP gas station on Verona Road. Davis-Williams' autopsy showed he had seven gunshot wounds.
Police identified Somersett and his co-defendant, Avieon Little, through surveillance footage from the gas station and phone records.
The charge comes with an automatic sentence of life in prison.
A plea hearing is scheduled for August 7. A judge will decide if Somersett will be eligible to apply for extended supervision.
As part of Somersett entering the guilty plea, the state agreed to recommend he be allowed to petition for extended supervision after 30 years. However, the judge is not obligated to those terms for sentencing.