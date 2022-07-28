Madison man pleads guilty to OWI homicide charges in deadly Middleton crash

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison man charged in a Middleton crash that killed three high school students has taken a plea.
During a court hearing Thursday, Eric Mehring, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. As a result of the plea, three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety were dropped.
Police say Mehring was intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended a car with three teenagers from two area school districts inside on October 2, 2021. As a result of the crash the teens — Simon Bilessi, Evan Kratochwill and Jack Miller — died.
Mehring will be sentenced in December.