Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison man remains jailed after privacy invasions in public places over several months

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man remains jailed after authorities said he invaded the privacy of women on at least three different occasions at three different places, including a mall and grocery store.

Kamirio Sterling, 31, has bail at $200 after being charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a public place.

Authorities say Sterling went into the women's bathroom of a Woodman's grocery store on Milwaukee Street in Madison Tuesday and peered at a woman from an adjoining stall.

Court records state Sterling told investigators he also went into the same women's bathroom Saturday.

Dane County Sheriff's officials said Sterling is not eligible to post bond until he makes a court appearance next week in another criminal case.

In that case, prosecutors say Sterling went into a women's bathroom at East Towne Mall in December and again tried to surreptitiously watch two different women in the space.

A criminal complaint states Sterling's presence in the mall bathroom caused one victim to fear something even more threatening was taking place.

"She was nervous that there could be potentially be an active shooter in the mall and it scared her to leave the bathroom," the complaint states.

In October, Sterling was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. Authorities say Sterling struck up a conversation with a tenant of an apartment complex on Acewood Boulevard as she left the complex's fitness center. A criminal complaint states Sterling then exposed himself and tried to force his way into her apartment.

Dane County Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach Thursday departed from a third-party's bail review and recommendation of a signature bond for Sterling as she assessed the cash bail. Cattanach said Sterling's accumulating charges increase the total, potential penalty and make him more of a flight risk.

A an arrest warrant for missing a court date was out for Sterling at the time authorities said he invaded privacy at the Woodman's store.

