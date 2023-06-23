Madison man remains jailed after privacy invasions in public places over several months

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man remains jailed after authorities said he invaded the privacy of women on at least three different occasions at three different places, including a mall and grocery store.
Kamirio Sterling, 31, has bail at $200 after being charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a public place.
Authorities say Sterling went into the women's bathroom of a Woodman's grocery store on Milwaukee Street in Madison Tuesday and peered at a woman from an adjoining stall.
Court records state Sterling told investigators he also went into the same women's bathroom Saturday.
Dane County Sheriff's officials said Sterling is not eligible to post bond until he makes a court appearance next week in another criminal case.
In that case, prosecutors say Sterling went into a women's bathroom at East Towne Mall in December and again tried to surreptitiously watch two different women in the space.
A criminal complaint states Sterling's presence in the mall bathroom caused one victim to fear something even more threatening was taking place.
"She was nervous that there could be potentially be an active shooter in the mall and it scared her to leave the bathroom," the complaint states.
In October, Sterling was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior. Authorities say Sterling struck up a conversation with a tenant of an apartment complex on Acewood Boulevard as she left the complex's fitness center. A criminal complaint states Sterling then exposed himself and tried to force his way into her apartment.
Dane County Court Commissioner Karie Cattanach Thursday departed from a third-party's bail review and recommendation of a signature bond for Sterling as she assessed the cash bail. Cattanach said Sterling's accumulating charges increase the total, potential penalty and make him more of a flight risk.
A an arrest warrant for missing a court date was out for Sterling at the time authorities said he invaded privacy at the Woodman's store.