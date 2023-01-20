Madison man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday after he pleaded guilty to several drug offenses.
Michael S. Murphy, 48, was sentenced to six years in prison for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
After law enforcement did several controlled buys in October and November 2021, they learned Murphy was the supplier for the dealer in those buys.
Law enforcement then executed a search warrant on Murphy's home, where they found 100 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, over 20 grams of cocaine and "quantities" of crack cocaine. They also found several handguns, some of which were loaded or had their serial numbers scratched off.
Judge James Peterson said he sentenced Murphy to six years because of how serious the crime was, especially with the dangers fentanyl presents to the community. He also said the firearms presented an additional danger.
The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.