Madison man sentenced after selling methamphetamine to undercover officer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday for selling methamphetamine, according to the Office of United States Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Matthew J. Yancey, 23, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
O'Shea says Yancey pled guilty to this charge on February 24, 2023.
Yancey sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Madison between June 13 and July 29, 2022. This included a sale in July 2022 for 55.6 grams.
After Yancey's arrest, officers found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in the residence where he was staying.
During the sentencing, Judge James Peterson said protecting the public was the "primary driver" in the sentence. Peterson also remarked on Yancey's "unrelenting criminal history" and how Yancey hasn't demonstrated a "real ability to succeed in the community."
This is Yancey's second federal conviction.