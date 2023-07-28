Madison man sentenced for having firearms as a felon

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was sentenced Thursday for having a firearm as a felon, according to the Office of U.S. District Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
O'Shea said Zendel Rolak, 26, was sentenced to six years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Rolak pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2023, according to O'Shea.
In October 2021, Fitchburg police officers executed a search warrant at an Oregon residence as part of a shooting investigation. Officers arrested the shooting suspect -- Alexander Jefferson-Cooper -- and Rolak.
Guns, ammunition, magazines and controlled substances were found in Rolak's room. Officers also found Rolak's DNA on the firearms and digital evidence of him holding firearms and text messages "consistent with drug distribution."
At the time of the arrest, Rolak had multiple felony convictions that prohibited him from having a firearm.