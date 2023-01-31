Madison man sentenced for hurting a police officer and separate armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been sentenced in two cases — an armed robbery case and an altercation with police on State Street.

Katoine Richardson had his plea and sentencing in both cases in Dane County Circuit Court Tuesday.

In the armed robbery case, Richardson pleaded guilty to armed robbery and theft of moveable property, both as party to a crime. As a result of the plea, 12 charges were dismissed.

In this case, Richardson was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

That sentence runs concurrent to his federal sentence, which is four years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In Richardson's other case, he was facing charges for hurting a police officer during a struggle on State Street in October 2021.

On Tuesday, Richardson pleaded guilty to resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm/soft tissue injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. As a result of the plea, six charges were dropped.

In the case, Richardson was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. This sentence runs consecutively to his other state case.