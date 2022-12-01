 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison man sentenced for illegal firearm possession

  • Updated
  • 0
Gavel
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been sentenced for having a handgun as a felon, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Kishaun Brooks, 21, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for possessing a handgun as a felon. His term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

During late March 2021, O’Shea said Brooks had a Glock handgun while he was a felon on probation after being convicted of three separate felony burglary charges, three felony car theft charges and three fleeing/eluding charges.

During the sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson said Brooks had been a “menace to the community” but that the four-year sentence would deter Brooks from endangering the public, and the years of supervision will give him "an opportunity to turn his life around."

Tags

Recommended for you