Madison man sentenced for illegal firearm possession

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been sentenced for having a handgun as a felon, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Kishaun Brooks, 21, Madison, Wisconsin, was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for possessing a handgun as a felon. His term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
During late March 2021, O’Shea said Brooks had a Glock handgun while he was a felon on probation after being convicted of three separate felony burglary charges, three felony car theft charges and three fleeing/eluding charges.
During the sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson said Brooks had been a “menace to the community” but that the four-year sentence would deter Brooks from endangering the public, and the years of supervision will give him "an opportunity to turn his life around."