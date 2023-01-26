Madison man sentenced for involvement in interstate drug trafficking ring

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man who was the leader of a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization was sentenced, according to a release from the Office of United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Charlie Goodwin, 34, was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for distributing over 50 grams of methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty to the charge in October 2022.
The release states Goodwin sold one pound of methamphetamine to a confidential source for $3,000 in August 2021.
In September 2021, Madison police learned Goodwin's vehicle could have been used in a gas station robbery. When police tried to pull Goodwin over, he led them on a high-speed chase through Madison, and police stopped pursuing for safety reasons. Goodwin then carjacked another vehicle — injuring the carjacking victim's neck and right arm — then drove home.
Goodwin was arrested later that day.
When searching the apartment, O'Shea said officers found over $160,000 in cash, two loaded guns and drug packing materials. There was also evidence Goodwin had recently flushed heroin down the toilet and sink.
During sentencing, Judge James Peterson noted Goodwin's involvement as a leader in a drug ring between Wisconsin and California and the "daunting amount" of methamphetamine transported. Peterson also noted Goodwin's prior drug trafficking and criminal convictions.