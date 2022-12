MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend on July 4, 2021, has been sentenced, according to Wisconsin court records.

Tamas Smith, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

Smith was charged in August 2021 for shooting 31-year-old Keairra Fields outside an apartment on Onsgard Road on the Fourth of July. He was convicted on September 2, 2022.