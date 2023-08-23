Madison man sentenced for robbing 2 stores in same night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who robbed two downtown Madison businesses on the same night has been sentenced, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

Scott C. Tolliver, 43, of Madison, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for two counts of robbery. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Tolliver pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2023, according to O'Shea.

Both robberies happened in 2022.

The first robbery was at a Regent Street McDonalds. During the robbery, Tolliver pointed a gun at an employee and demanded all the money in the register.

Later that night, he robbed a Walgreens at the East Campus Mall. That time, he showed an employee the gun in his waistband.

At the sentencing, Judge William Conley said Tolliver's lengthy criminal history -- which includes child abuse, stalking and domestic violence -- shows that he's "repeatedly proven to be a danger to the community."

Conley also noted the long-term impact of Tolliver's actions on the victims can't be known at this time.