...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions today with max heat index
values of 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Madison man sentenced for robbing 2 stores in same night

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who robbed two downtown Madison businesses on the same night has been sentenced, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.

Scott C. Tolliver, 43, of Madison, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison for two counts of robbery. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Tolliver pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2023, according to O'Shea.

Both robberies happened in 2022.

The first robbery was at a Regent Street McDonalds. During the robbery, Tolliver pointed a gun at an employee and demanded all the money in the register.

Later that night, he robbed a Walgreens at the East Campus Mall. That time, he showed an employee the gun in his waistband.

At the sentencing, Judge William Conley said Tolliver's lengthy criminal history -- which includes child abuse, stalking and domestic violence -- shows that he's "repeatedly proven to be a danger to the community."

Conley also noted the long-term impact of Tolliver's actions on the victims can't be known at this time.

