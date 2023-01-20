Madison man sentenced for shooting ex's car after online argument

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was sentenced after shooting his ex-girlfriend's car after an online argument, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 29, was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

The Fitchburg Police Department began investigating Jefferson-Cooper after he was named a suspect in a September 2021 shooting where a car was struck. When officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Oregon, Wisconsin, officers found a handgun that was determined to be the one used in the shooting.

Additionally, a review of Jefferson-Cooper's social media and cellphone showed he had photos and videos of himself holding the handgun.

At the time of this offense, Jefferson-Cooper was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of multiple felony convictions, including a 2016 conviction for keeping a place of prostitution.

Jefferson-Cooper was charged in April 2022 and was later sentenced to 6 months in jail.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program that brings together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence.