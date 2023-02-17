Madison man sentenced for trafficking cocaine from Chicago to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was sentenced Thursday for cocaine conspiracy, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea.
Jason Hall, 27, was sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He pleaded guilty to this charge in October 2022.
In an investigation, it was learned Hall bought large amounts of cocaine from two co-defendants from Chicago in 2018 and 2020. After he returned to Madison, he'd sell the cocaine to a number of customers.
The investigation also revealed Hall's girlfriend and mother -- both co-defendants -- actively helped in his cocaine trafficking.
Judge James Peterson said the significant sentence is because hall brought large amounts of cocaine to the Madison area for a long period of time. He also stated Hall "leaned into" the drug trafficking lifestyle and was motivated by the allure of easy money, indicated by his previous drug trafficking convictions and resulting jail sentences.
A total of eight individuals have been charged for participating in the cocaine distribution scheme.