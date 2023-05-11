Madison man sentenced in 2017 sexual assault

MADISON (WKOW) —

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Kevin McDowell, 39, was sentenced to 20 years of initial confinement followed by 30 years of extended supervision. He was convicted of the second degree sexual assault by use of force charge back in January.

Kaul said this is McDowell's 57th overall conviction.

“This sentence ensures that the defendant who committed this serious violent crime will be behind bars for a long time,” said Attorney General Kaul. “Thank you to the brave survivor who reported to law enforcement and the many criminal justice professionals whose work brought the defendant to justice.”

McDowell's charge comes from a 2017 sexual assault in which the victim went to the hospital for a sexual assault nurse examination. McDowell's DNA from this kit also "hit" on another kit tested during the state's Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Madison Police Detective Kathryn Peterson says this sentencing highlights what happens when criminal justice professionals and victims work together.

“This case involved prosecutors and staff, detectives, SANE nurses, sexual assault advocates, and, most importantly, the victim herself all working together," Peterson said. "A very dangerous man will no longer be able to do harm to anyone in the community for the next 20 years. I commend everyone in this case for their hard work, and especially the victim for her strength and bravery.”