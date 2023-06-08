Madison man sentenced in straw purchase

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been federally sentenced for participating in a straw purchase, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Isaiah Phillips, 18, of Madison, pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding an abetting a false statement during a purchase of a firearm back in March. At sentencing, Judge James Peterson gave him 60 days in jail, followed by three years of supervised release.
Phillips' charge stems from a June 2022 investigation into straw purchases in DeForest during 2021. O'Shea said a woman bought a handgun in February and indicated she was purchasing it for herself but was actually doing so for Phillips. Phillips could not legally buy a handgun.
That handgun was stolen and again the woman bought him a gun again at the same store in March and gave it to Phillips.
In sentencing, Judge Peterson opted for the 60-day sentence in part because of Phillips's "non-compliance" during pretrial supervision.
Peterson said he's "never had someone as defiant on pretrial supervision" as Phillips was and called his actions "self-destructive and dangerous to the community."