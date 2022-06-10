Madison man sentenced to 10 years in 2021 homeless shelter shooting

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man will spend 10 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting a man at the city's temporary homeless shelter in March 2021.
Ronald Stephens, 24, pleaded guilty to attempted first degree intentional homicide in March, four days before his trial would have started. On Friday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.
Video footage shows Stephens shooting a man three times after being taunted about carrying a gun at the shelter.
Competency was a factor in Stephens case, as he claimed to have "an 8-year-old mind." In June, 2021, he was ruled incompetent to stand trial and was committed to a mental health facility. In September, he was ruled competent.
Stephens turned himself into police in Milwaukee three days after the shooting.