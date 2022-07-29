Madison man sentenced to 10 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for distributing methamphetamine, according to the Office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Brandon Norton, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge of distributing 500 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine on April 6, 2022.
On October 14, 2021, a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration communicated with Norton and arranged to buy two pounds of methamphetamine from him in Madison in exchange for $6,000.
Norton arrived at the meeting location driving a car with his girlfriend and two minor children. The confidential source got into the back seat of Norton’s car and received the methamphetamine.
At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge William Conley said Norton had “leaned into” a leadership role in a large-scale interstate drug trafficking organization and was involved in transporting pounds of methamphetamine from California to Wisconsin.
Judge Conley also noted Norton's previous felony convictions for drug trafficking in the Madison area aggravated the case.