Madison man sentenced to 108 months for federal drug, gun charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been sentenced for federal charges for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Andre McClinton, 50, to 108 months in prison followed by eight years of supervised release.
The judge also entered a $313,100 money judgement against McClinton. McClinton also forfeits $116,890 in cash and property in Mount Horeb, three vehicles and two guns.
Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, said McClinton plead guilty to the charges in December.
The charges come as the result of federal and state law enforcement investigating known cocaine traffickers in Dane County in 2020. Authorities obtained communication regarding cocaine between McClinton and co-defendant Michael Henderson over the course of several months.
O'Shea said the 2020 conspiracy led to McClinton buying nine kilograms of cocaine. A search of two homes belonging to him resulted in investigators finding cocaine packaged for distribution, a loaded gun, ammunition and $16,580 in cash. In his three cars, investigators found traps containing marijuana, a loaded gun and $100,310.
The charges against McClinton were the result of an investigation conducted by DCI, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chadwick M. Elgersma prosecuted this case.