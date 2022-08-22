Madison man sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegally possessing ammunition

MADISON (WKOW) -- Federal prosecutors announced Monday that a Madison man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon.
In news release, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Timothy O’Shea said, 50-year-old Robert Coney of Madison pleaded guilty this past May and was sentenced to prison on Friday.
In May 2020, Madison police arrested Coney after law enforcement said he was arguing with men at Brittingham Park.
Detectives reported Coney left the park and went back later with a gun. Authorities say videos show Coney firing that weapon. At the time, he had prior felony convictions.
When Coney was arrested a few weeks later, prosecutors say police found 36 baggies of crack cocaine in his pocket.
Judge William Conley ordered Coney to complete three years of supervision after his release from prison.
A charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine was dismissed as a part of the plea agreement.