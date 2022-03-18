Madison man sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting minors

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison man Cash Otradovec, 31, was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison this Friday for engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minors, according to a press release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
O’Shea, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Otradovec was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release for using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and taking pictures and videos of the conduct. Otradovec pleaded guilty to this charge on December 9, 2021.
In May 2020, the FBI in Miami was contacted by a father who reported that an unknown person attempted to get nude images from his 15-year-old son through several social media platforms. The investigation revealed that an Instagram and Kik account had been communicating with the minor, with further investigation tying those accounts to Otradovec.
In October 2020, Otradovec was interviewed and admitted to creating the two accounts, with the Instagram account dating back to 2016. Using these accounts, Otradovec posed as two college women, Becky and Callie. Under these personas, he communicated with six different boys, ages 15-17, and tricked them into sending sexually explicit images.
When the boys refused to send additional images or create the videos Otradovec wanted, he "relentlessly pursued" them and threated to send the images he already had to all of the boys’ followers, despite the boys begging him to stop. In one case, a boy pleaded with Otradovec saying, “I’m literally going to kill myself.” Instead of stopping, Otradovec, posing as Callie, told the boy that the way to make it stop was to send the picture.
According to the press release, Judge Peterson called this crime a “very cruel exploitation of the minors,” with that cruel exploitation being the heart of the wrong. He said this was terrorizing and humiliating for the victims, and that it was more than one moment of bad judgment, but ongoing and persistent.
Judge Peterson said that Otradovec lived a double life -- he also was a veteran and was close to his family. Otradovec faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, but Judge Peterson found his conduct serious enough to warrant a sentence of 17.5 years.
The charge against Otradovec was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie Pfluger and Laura Przybylinski Finn prosecuted this case.