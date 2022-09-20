Madison man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for possessing firearm as a felon

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was given his sentence after pleading guilty to two charges in June, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea.
O'Shea says Dwayne Peeples, 42, was sentenced to two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a felon, followed by three years of supervised release.
O'Shea explains Peeples was arrested in July 2021 when Madison police stopped a car that he was a passenger in after they saw him conduct a drug deal in Penn Park.
A K-9 indicated that drugs were in the vehicle, and officers found a firearm and loaded magazine inside the vehicle. Five hollow-point rounds were inside the magazine, according to O'Shea.
Because of prior felony convictions, O'Shea says Peeples isn't allowed to have a firearm.
In sentencing him, Judge William Conley said Peeples had a firearm under "extremely suspicious circumstances" and noted the severe damage that hollow point rounds can cause.