Madison man sentenced to 42-months in federal prison on burglary charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been sentenced for federal charges of conspiring to transport and transporting stolen goods over state lines.
The office for United States Attorney Timothy O'Shea said Judge JAmes Peterson sentenced Curtis Ahmeeshadye, 36, to 42 months behind bars for the crimes. This sentence runs consecutive to a 30-month state sentence Ahmeeshadye is serving for burglary related crimes in Ohio.
O'Shea said Ahmeeshadye conspired with another Madison man in 2019 to commit seven burglaries across four states, then travel across state lines with the stolen items. The stolen items, according to O'Shea includes phones, other electronics and jewelry. Two of the burglaries took place in Janesville.
In sentencing Peterson called out the impact of Ahmeeshadye's crimes, how they impacted store owners and employees who said they no longer felt like they had a safe place to work. Peterson said Ahmeeshadye's criminal history and failure to report to jail played a role in his sentence.
Ahmeeshadye's co-conspirator pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and was sentenced to 30-months in federal prison.