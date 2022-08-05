Madison man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for drug trafficking

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for possessing drugs with intent to distribute, according to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Keante Gunn, 32, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute in May. After serving time in prison, he has five years of supervised release.
According to O'Shea, Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers bought drugs from Gunn four times in April of 2021. He was later arrested in June, and when police searched his residence, they found drugs and a handgun with two loaded magazines.
O'Shea says Gunn was prohibited from having a gun because of "multiple prior felony convictions."
Additionally, at the time of his arrest, Gunn was on extended supervision for three state cases — the supervision was revoked in September 2021. He is now serving 18 months in state prison, with the sentence ending in November. O'Shea says the federal and state sentences will run concurrently.