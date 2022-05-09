Madison man sentenced to 7 years federal prison for cocaine trafficking and illegal gun possession

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison man Arwin C. Lacy, 31, was sentenced to seven years in federal prison last Friday for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, plus an additional year for violating his supervised release, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Lacy pleaded guilty to this charge on January 11, 2022. His eight years in prison will be followed by five years of supervised release.
On June 18, 2020, Dane County Narcotics Task Force officers arrested Lacy in Madison, Wisconsin for a prior delivery of cocaine. During the arrest, Lacy told officers that he had a gun in his pants pocket, where officers found a loaded Glock 43 9mm handgun.
Lacy was prohibited from possessing a firearm based on multiple prior felony convictions.
Officers also found 14 baggies of crack cocaine weighing a total of 7.8 grams, three baggies of heroin weighing a total of 0.7 grams, and $503 in cash in Lacy’s other pocket.
Following Lacy’s arrest, officers searched his vehicle. They found $17,000 in cash, packages of designer marijuana and four cell phones in a backpack. When interviewed by officers, Lacy admitted to selling cocaine for profit.
At the time of the offense, Lacy was on federal supervision for cocaine trafficking.
At sentencing, Judge James D. Peterson said that Lacy’s conduct was dangerous and serious. He said drug trafficking is degrading to the community and possessing a gun while doing it amplifies the potential for violence, the release states. Judge Peterson also noted that Lacy committed this crime while on federal supervision for a similar offense.
The charges against Lacy were the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Madison Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.