Madison man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was sentenced to just over nine years in federal prison Monday for distributing methamphetamine, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Derrick Shelton, 30, plead guilty to the charge of distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in May 18, 2022, according to the office.
On two occasions in October 2021, O'Shea says an undercover officer met with Shelton to purchase methamphetamine. During this time, Shelton was on extended supervision for armed robbery and burglary convictions in Dane County.
In November 2021, O'Shea said agents executed a search warrant at Shelton’s residence in Madison, finding heroin, methamphetamine, three firearms and $15,882 in cash.