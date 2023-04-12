Madison man suspected in shooting outside downtown bar formally charged

MADISON (WKOW) — The man suspected of shooting and seriously injuring someone outside of a downtown Madison bar has been formally charged.
Kiante Jackson was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop, only hours after police say a single shot was fired outside of Danny's Pub and hit a man in the chest.
He appeared in court Wednesday for an initial appearance, where he was charged and given a $100,000 cash bond, which is the same amount set at his bail hearing the day before.
The charges against Jackson are attempted first degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint states Jackson had a gun on school grounds in 2018. Jackson was arrested at Sun Prairie High School at that time.
The criminal complaint states after a fight over a woman spilled out of the bar, one of the victim's friends captured cell phone video of the fracas. The complaint says the video shows Jackson on the ground at one point, but ultimately pushing aside a friend and assuming a firing stance. The complaint states a muzzle flash is then seen on the video.
The complaint also says Danny's Club used a device called Patronscan to obtain photos of people as they were checked for identification at bar entry. Court records state a witness to the shooting incident identified Jackson as the person with the gun from a device photo.
If he were to post bond, Jackson cannot have contact with the victim and several other people present during the confrontation that led to the shooting. He also cannot go back to Danny's Pub.
Court records filed ahead of the bail hearing Tuesday state Jackson said he intended for the shot to be a warning.