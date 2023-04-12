Madison man suspected in shooting outside downtown bar formally charged

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Into Early This
Evening...
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Possible Again Thursday
Afternoon...

.Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire
weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this
afternoon into the early evening hours. Another round of these
conditions are possible Thursday afternoon across the area.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM
TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
Fire Weather Watch for , which is in effect from Thursday morning
through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan,
Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock,
Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* TIMING...For the Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening.
For the Fire Weather Watch, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* WINDS...For the Red Flag Warning, southwest 15 to 25 MPH with
gusts up to 40 MPH. For the Fire Weather Watch, southwest 12 to
15 MPH with gusts up to 25 MPH.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...For the Red Flag Warning, as low as 23 to 27
percent. For the Fire Weather Watch, as low as 20 to 27 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

* IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and
equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are
extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for
possible burn bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Madison man suspected in shooting outside downtown bar formally charged

  • Updated
  • 0
Kiante Jackson in court for bail hearing

MADISON (WKOW) — The man suspected of shooting and seriously injuring someone outside of a downtown Madison bar has been formally charged. 

Kiante Jackson was arrested on Sunday during a traffic stop, only hours after police say a single shot was fired outside of Danny's Pub and hit a man in the chest. 

He appeared in court Wednesday for an initial appearance, where he was charged and given a $100,000 cash bond, which is the same amount set at his bail hearing the day before. 

The charges against Jackson are attempted first degree intentional homicide and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The criminal complaint states Jackson had a gun on school grounds in 2018. Jackson was arrested at Sun Prairie High School at that time.

The criminal complaint states after a fight over a woman spilled out of the bar, one of the victim's friends captured cell phone video of the fracas. The complaint says the video shows Jackson on the ground at one point, but ultimately pushing aside a friend and assuming a firing stance. The complaint states a muzzle flash is then seen on the video.

The complaint also says Danny's Club used a device called Patronscan to obtain photos of people as they were checked for identification at bar entry. Court records state a witness to the shooting incident identified Jackson as the person with the gun from a device photo.

If he were to post bond, Jackson cannot have contact with the victim and several other people present during the confrontation that led to the shooting. He also cannot go back to Danny's Pub. 

Court records filed ahead of the bail hearing Tuesday state Jackson said he intended for the shot to be a warning. 

Madison man claims he did not intend to hurt critically injured gunshot victim

