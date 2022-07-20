 Skip to main content
Madison man to serve 30 days in jail, 2 years probation after 2020 hit-and-run

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was sentenced Wednesday after being involved in the hit-and-run of a 12-year-old girl.

Sarbjit S. Bhullar, 36, was arrested for felony hit-and-run causing injury after hitting a young girl as she was crossing a road on Madison's west side December 13, 2020. He was arrested three days later.

Bhullar was sentenced in Dane County Circuit court to serve 30 days in the Dane County Jail followed by two years of probation.

His probation includes him not possessing or consuming any alcohol.