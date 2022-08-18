Madison man to serve 6.5 years in federal prison for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for possessing 40 grams fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Chaz Morris, 35, plead guilty to these charges on May 20, 2022.
O’Shea says in January and February 2021, Dane County Narcotics Task Force (DCNTF) officers purchased crack cocaine from Morris’s co-defendant, Myron Macon, in Madison on five separate occasions. The quantities ranged from 31 to 51 grams per buy, with prices ranging from $2,000 to $3,000. During one of the buys, Morris personally distributed the crack cocaine.
In early March 2021, DCNTF officers executed search warrants at two drug Madison houses operated by Morris and Macon, according to O'Shea. At the houses, O'Shea says officers found 718 grams of cocaine, 49 grams of fentanyl, 101 grams of heroin, 2,297 grams of marijuana and $4,950 in cash -- which included money from a previous controlled purchase.
At the residence leased by Macon, O'Shea says officers found 42 grams of fentanyl, 48 grams of crack cocaine, 206 grams of marijuana, a Taurus 9mm handgun with loaded magazines, four digital scales, a number of cell phones, over $27,000 in cash in a safe and an additional $6,000 in cash. Macon was arrested at the residence.
DCNTF officers purchased crack cocaine from Morris in Madison in August and September 2021 on four occasions.
On September 9, officers executed a search warrant at Morris’ new Madison residence. When officers began knocking on the front door, O'Shea says Morris threw a firearm onto the street from the second-floor balcony. The firearm was identified as a loaded SCCY 9mm handgun stolen out of Texas.
In the residence, officers found 78 grams of fentanyl, 83 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of methamphetamine, 31 grams of marijuana and $11,914 in cash, which included money from a prior controlled purchase. Morris was arrested at the residence.
Morris was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions. During the time of the controlled buys and residence searches, Morris was out on bond for an open state drug trafficking case from 2019.
At sentencing, Judge William Conley said the combination of Morris dealing dangerous drugs and possessing a firearm to further that trafficking made the conduct more serious. He also noted that Morris continued to deal drugs even after his partner, Macon, was arrested and search warrants were executed at their drug houses, in addition to his length criminal record.
Co-defendant Myron Macon pleaded guilty on June 1 to possessing crack cocaine and fentanyl with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Macon is scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Judge Conley on September 27, 2022. He faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 5 years and a maximum term of life.