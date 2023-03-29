Madison man with a felony warrant avoids arrest despite court appearance

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Madison man with an arrest warrant for a half dozen felony financial crimes appeared in a court appearance in Waukesha County, avoided arrest and remained free.
Earlier this month, Semaj O. Pruitt, 24, was charged in Columbia County with six felony crimes after authorities said he defrauded a Columbus bank of nearly $10,000.
Court records show Pruitt posted a social media ad looking for someone interested in quick money. Records say Esther Callies, 39, responded to the ad.
Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner said Columbus bank account holder Callies deposited fraudulent checks from companies in Illinois and Florida in October and then quickly withdrew thousands, transferring a large sum of money to Pruitt.
Weiner said both Pruitt and Callies appear in surveillance video of the bank transactions.
Callie was arrested, jailed and charged with financial crimes. She was released on a signature bond.
Earlier this month, Columbia County Judge Todd Hepler signed an arrest warrant for Pruitt.
A court hearing took place Tuesday in Waukesha County for Pruitt in a separate, felony bail jumping case. Records show Pruitt appeared remotely and the issue of his arrest warrant does not appear to have been broached.
Weiner said days before the hearing, he notified Assistant Waukesha County District Attorney Abbey Nickolie of the active arrest warrant for Pruitt. Nickolie did not respond to an email Wednesday from 27 News.
When a 27 News reporter spoke Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper, she professed ignorance of Pruitt's case and status as a wanted man. Opper said she does not control whether a defendant appears in-person, where an arrest would be possible.
Opper said she'll discuss with Nickolie whether her subordinate considered asking the judge to require Pruitt's appearance in court given Pruitt's active arrest warrant.
Pruitt's attorney in the Waukesha County felony case, Brandon Carlson has yet to respond to a 27 News request for comment.
Pruitt has a scheduled May court hearing in Waukesha County on another, separate case where he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Weiner remains confident Pruitt will have contact with police officers at some point and they'll act on the warrant.
"It's in the database," he said. "Second they run his name, there will be information there's a warrant for his arrest."