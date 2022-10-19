Madison man's attempt to reduce bail in child abuse case stalls

MADISON (WKOW) - A Madison man charged with causing great bodily harm to his three-month-old son agrees to wait for a chance to argue for lower bail after he submitted a bail reduction court motion without an attorney.

Nikko Pawlowski, 28, has been in the Dane County Jail since early this month on $35,000 bail.

Pawlowski is charged with felony child abuse intentionally causing great bodily harm and other charges.

Authorities say as Pawlowski watched several young children Oct. 5, he said he became frustrated and threw his three-month-old son, Damien, into a metal post or wall near a bed.

The victim's family members say the boy remains hospitalized with a serious brain injury and other medical complications.

Judge Josann Reynolds Wednesday took up Pawlowski's Oct. 12 motion to reduce his bail amount.

"You don't tell me what you're asking that your bail be reduced to," Reynolds said. "What are you asking me to do?"

When Reynolds asked Pawlowski if he'd be willing to wait for an attorney to represent him for bail, Pawlowski replied "Yes, your honor."

Reynolds said Pawlowski qualifies for the appointment of a state public defender. However, Reynolds said there is no public defender available for Pawlowski at this time as the public defender's office is swamped with cases.

Reynolds set a court date next month to get more information on the progress of securing legal representation for Pawlowski.

Pawlowski is also charged with bail jumping. In April 2021, Pawlowski was charged with battery as domestic abuse and ordered not to have contact with the woman who later became the mother of Damien Pawlowski.

According to the criminal complaint in the child abuse case, Pawlowski admitted he'd been living with the woman at a Marcy Road address for more than a month.

Pawlowski's bail conditions require him to have no contact with the injured child's mother and several other children.