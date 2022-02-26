Madison mayor and Common Council condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Common Council leadership condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a statement Saturday morning.
In the statement, officials spoke out against the invasion and praised those protesting for peace in Russian cities.
They also called for the U.S. and its allies to use diplomacy to end the conflict.
You can read the full statement here:
The City of Madison condemns the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine and we hope for their safety. We are encouraged by the thousands bravely demanding peace in the streets of Russian cities. The world cannot afford another costly and destructive war. The United States and our allies must continue to pursue peace, and use every diplomatic tool to bring an end to the conflict.