Madison mayor calls for peaceful protests after release of video in Tyre Nichols' arrest

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has joined other officials in calling for change after Tyre Nichols' death.

Rhodes-Conway said though public trust is a cornerstone of public safety and justice, that trust has again been broken after five police officers beat Tyre Nichols in Memphis, TN.

She said America "must do more" to ensure equal treatment of everyone under the law, "especially our black and brown community members who are continually disparately impacted by fatal encounters with law enforcement."

She commended Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes for his work to improve policing in the city and build a foundation where Madison police can earn public trust and ensure better, safer outcomes.

She said Tyre's family "deserves justice" and is calling for everyone to join in peaceful protest to grieve and to bring justice and change.

"Today we mourn and every day we work to do better," Rhodes-Conway said in the statement.

The statement also provides several resources for those who choose to watch the police footage when it is released Friday evening.