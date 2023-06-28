 Skip to main content
Madison mayor, Common Council honor Latino advocate's legacy

  • Updated
  • 0
Juan Jose Lopez
Photo taken by: Priscilla Prado

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison officials passed a resolution to honor a longtime community leader who died in early June. 

Juan José López's died on June 6, 2023, at the age of 64.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the Common Council passed the resolution to honor López's life and his "devotion to advancing the rights and well-being of Latinos and the Madison community, his unfaltering honesty, and his ability to build community with everyone around him."

The city said López was born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1959 and came to Madison in 1977. He graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor of arts degree in social work.

Throughout his career, López served many community organizations as a director and board member. During this time, he served as director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and three terms on the Madison School Board.

He was also the founding member of several organizations, including the Latino Professional Association of Greater Madison.

The city also stated that López was also an activist for Hmong, Black and LGBTQ+ people as well as the homeless, poor and disabled.

He also served as a mentor, and many credit his dedication to their growth as the reason why they are who they are today.

