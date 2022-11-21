Madison mayor declares November as Homeless Awareness Month

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison's mayor has declared November as "Homeless Awareness Month" in the city.
According to a press release from the City of Madison - Mayor's Office, this declaration is a part of mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's efforts to "raise public awareness around the extent and impacts of homelessness in our community."
She's also asking leaders at the local, state and national levels to "rededicate themselves to the goal of making homelessness a rare, brief and non-recurring event for our fellow residents."
According to the Mayor's Office, ending homelessness is one of five prongs on Rhodes-Conway's housing forward initiative. In order to hit her goal of ending family and youth homelessness, the city has already started on two initiatives:
- Increase investments in strategies that expand low-barrier housing options with support services for very low-income households
- Partner with the County and service providers to develop full-service purpose-built shelter facilities that help move people into stable housing
In continuing these efforts, the Mayor's Office said the city's accepting another $30 million in funds for its emergency rental assistance program. They say this will expand the program into 2023.