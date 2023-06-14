 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT LAKE MICHIGAN
SHORELINE WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison mayor hosts briefing to share public safety initiatives with community

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison skyline

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway hosted a briefing Wednesday to show what's being done to promote public safety in the city.

At the briefing, Rhodes-Conway said the city is taking a "multifaceted approach" to public safety and violence prevention.

This approach includes Madison Police Department's strategic priorities, the Vision Zero program and the Madison CARES program. Leaders for each of these initiatives spoke at the briefing.

Rhodes-Conway also claimed certain safety indicators like shots fired incidents are trending downward.

Rhodes-Conway highlighted how Public Health Madison & Dane County has hired violence outreach and response specialists to focus on violence prevention. She said these experts will add a "dynamic new element" to Madison's services.

"We are committed to tackling our communities most difficult public safety issues leveraging local and federal funds to make the greatest impact for our community," Rhodes-Conway said.

Watch the full safety briefing online.

Tags

Recommended for you