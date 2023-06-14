Madison mayor hosts briefing to share public safety initiatives with community

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway hosted a briefing Wednesday to show what's being done to promote public safety in the city.

At the briefing, Rhodes-Conway said the city is taking a "multifaceted approach" to public safety and violence prevention.

This approach includes Madison Police Department's strategic priorities, the Vision Zero program and the Madison CARES program. Leaders for each of these initiatives spoke at the briefing.

Rhodes-Conway also claimed certain safety indicators like shots fired incidents are trending downward.

Rhodes-Conway highlighted how Public Health Madison & Dane County has hired violence outreach and response specialists to focus on violence prevention. She said these experts will add a "dynamic new element" to Madison's services.

"We are committed to tackling our communities most difficult public safety issues leveraging local and federal funds to make the greatest impact for our community," Rhodes-Conway said.

Watch the full safety briefing online.